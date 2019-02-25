Peter Frampton diagnosed with degenerative muscle disease: “In a year’s time, I might not be able to play”

Guitar hero Peter Frampton has been diagnosed with inflammatory muscle disease Inclusion-Body Myositis (IBM), which he expects will leave him unable to play guitar.

The guitarist was diagnosed eight years ago after a number of falls onstage; the disease has been affecting his arms and legs for eight years, but will eventually impact his fingers.

“In a year’s time, I might not be able to play,” Frampton told Rolling Stone.

“Right now, it’s progressing but I’m still at the top of my game. We decided to do a farewell tour now since I don’t want to go out and not be able to play well. If I’m going to do a farewell tour, I want to play good.”

Frampton will tour the USA from June until October 2019, but went on to reveal that he is working on new material while he still has time.

“Right now I can play great guitar and we are recording like maniacs at my studio in Nashville. We’ve done two albums already,” he divulged to RS.

“I want to record as much as I can in the shortest space of time. We’re actually working on three projects.

“I’m very much feeling that I’m playing like always. Some people are saying even better, but I’d let them say that.”

Last year, Epiphone honoured the former Humble Pie guitar player with two signature models, the Epiphone Custom Pro and ‘1964’ Texan acoustic.