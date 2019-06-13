Peavey's MAX 300 bass amplifier gets official release

Peavey has released a new heavyweight addition to its latest bass amp range, the 300-watt MAX 300.

Once again, the MAX range's key innovation, an angled baffle that allows you to aim the sound at your ears, not your knees, is its central feature, while Peavey's built-in Kosmos-C bass circuit adds harmonics and subharmonics and DDT clip-limiting tech protects the speakers, making it a prime candidate for slapping and other high volume scenarios.

Users can switch between the external speaker out or EFX loop, while there's an "ultra-quiet" DI output plugging into PA systems with excellent control and tone. The MAX 300 also features a built-in chromatic tuner with mute, a tuned and ported enclosure, 1/8" headphone output and 1/8" auxiliary input, as well as XLR direct output with ground lift.

For more information about the MAX 300 head over to Peavey.com, and for general info on the rest of the MAX range check out the video below.