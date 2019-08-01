Peavey just put $12 million worth of old guitars, amps, raw materials and components up for auction

Peavey Electronics is auctioning off $2 million worth of equipment, including guitars, amps and pro-audio equipment.

The auction, held online on 7 August 2019, through CA Global Partners, will also see $10 million of raw materials, spare parts and components go under the hammer, which is hoped will clear Peavey’s warehouse of inventory and assets “no longer needed for the ongoing operations of Peavey Electronics".

In an official statement, Courtland Gray, COO of Peavey Electronics said: "Peavey decided months ago to auction off outdated machines, materials, and goods that are of no use or value to ongoing concerns of the business. In doing so, this frees up a 300,000 square foot warehouse that will now become more profitable for Peavey moving forward."

Browsing the online catalogue, there is a cornucopia of treasure to be had. There are sanders, stitchers, presses and other assorted tools. Surplus stocks of raw wood such as mahogany, maple and ash are among the lots, too.

As far as finished stock goes, amps, guitars, cases, accessories, mixing desks and PA equipment – many of which are old products or returned unsold by dealers – may be of greatest interest to players looking to pick up a bargain.

Anyone interested in a discounted Coffin Case or Peavey Classic 30 combo can check out the catalogue here.