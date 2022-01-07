Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron teases studio session with Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic

The 'Seattle scene' of the late '80s and early '90s was no stranger to cross-pollination between bands, and it's a trend that doesn't appear to be slowing just yet. Pearl Jam (and former Soundgarden) drummer Matt Cameron recently shared a photo via his Instagram account, confirming that he’s working with Nirvana bassist, Krist Novoselic.

It was taken at Seattle’s Avast! Studio, which was founded by Soundgarden’s live engineer, Stuart Hallerman. The studio has operated in two locations since it started with bands including Soundgarden, Band of Horses, Deathcab For Cutie and many more choosing to record there.

The photo shows Novoselic in a recording booth, but rather than his iconic Gibson Ripper or RD bass, Novoselic is playing a Gibson Hummingbird 6-string acoustic.

The caption accompanying the photo simply says “Tracking with Krist at @avastrecording” teasing fans as to whether this is an entirely new band, a one-off collaboration, or perhaps a guest appearance on a potential follow-up to Cameron’s 2017 solo album, Cavedweller (which featured Mark Guiliana on many of the drum tracks).

In 2020, the Pearl Jam drummer teamed up with Taylor Hawkins and The Melvins’ Buzz Osborne and Steven McDonald for Nighttime Boogie Association. The band released two tracks, promising more music which has yet to materialise. Hawkins has since reconvened with Foo Fighters and his NHC project.