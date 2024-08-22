Paul McCartney joins Chad Smith and Andrew Watt for a surprise knees-up in Long Island, NY

Paul McCartney surprised punters at a tiny venue in the Hamptons, Long Island this week when he guested on stage with producer Andrew Watt and Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

The Beatles legend sang spirited versions of I Saw Her Standing There and Neil Young’s Rockin’ In The Free World. Watt’s girlfriend, singer songwriter Charlotte Lawrence, added vocals to the latter and by the look of the videos that have appeared on social media everyone present had a fine ol’ time.

The venue, Stephen Talkhouse (yes that’s actually its name), has a capacity of just 250. For a British equivalent – imagine if Macca had turned up to a pub venue in, say, Margate.

It was something of a home gig for McCartney. The ex-Beatle has had a house for decades in the Hamptons, the well-to-do beach resort that’s situated at the far end of Long Island.

Bit odd to see him without his trusted Hofner bass (or indeed any guitar) slung over his shoulder, isn’t it?

Watt is said to be working on the new McCartney album, the first since the lockdown album McCartney III in late 2020. Over the last few years, the 33-year-old has developed a reputation for re-energising rock legends’ new material.

He’s worked with Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, Iggy Pop and Pearl Jam, and last year produced Hackney Diamonds, the first new Rolling Stones album since 2016. Indeed Watt and McCartney’s paths crossed during those sessions, when Macca guested on the track Bite My Head Off.

McCartney heads back on the road on October 1 in Montevideo, Uruguay and will spend most of the autumn touring South America. He returns to the UK for two shows at London’s O2 on December 18 and 19.