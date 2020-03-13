Sex Pistols drummer Paul Cook talks potential reunion

Sex Pistols drummer, Paul Cook has given his opinion on whether or not fans are likely to see the band reunite to mark its 50th anniversary in 2025.

Speaking to the Daily Record whilst promoting The Professionals’ - Cook’s post-Pistols project formed with Steve Jones in 1979 - current UK tour, Cook says, “I’ve hung up my go-between hat. I don’t get involved much any more.” He continues, “I’m still close to Steve but that’s as far as it goes. I can’t see it happening again for the Pistols and I don’t think anyone wants it to.”

Cook goes on to explain that while the ongoing struggles between Jones and John Lydon are often hailed as the main obstacle in the band reforming, there’s more to it than that.

“It’s not just Steve and Johnny. There’s so much water under the bridge and so much history, I don’t think it would work out. Glen feels aggrieved at being kicked out. You’d think people would let go of shit but they don’t. The reunion stuff was OK. There will always be a crowd for it. But I don’t think it’s going to happen again.”

The band last performed with the full line-up of John Lydon, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock and Paul Cook in 2008.