“I got one minute to try something I’ve always wanted to try”: Paramore’s Hayley Williams channels Freddie Mercury at Live Aid with call-and-response vocal routine at Wembley during Taylor Swift Eras Tour show

Freddie Mercury’s call and response vocal runs at Live Aid represent one of the most famous examples of artist/audience interactions in rock ‘n’ roll history, and at a recent show at Wembley, Paramore’s Hayley Williams couldn’t resist taking the opportunity to pay tribute.

The band have been supporting Taylor Swift on the European leg of her Eras tour, which returned to London for five more shows last week. “I got one minute to try something I’ve always wanted to try,” Williams told the crowd during their set. “And I need you to help me.”

The singer then proceeded to break out some Freddie-esque ‘ay-oh’ runs, with the audience responding in kind. It wasn’t quite 13 July 1985 again, but in the same venue (albeit rebuilt) that Live Aid took place, there were certainly echoes of that famous day.

“Oh my fucking God,” said Williams after she’d completed the exercise, a bucket list item possibly ticked off.

Queen famously stole the show at Live Aid. They might have performed relatively early in the evening - before 7pm, in fact - but their 20-minute set is the one that everyone remembers. In fact, in 2021, research carried out by online box office site TicketSource suggested that it remains the world’s favourite live performance.

Paramore, meanwhile, now appear to have completed their Eras Tour duties. Gracie Abrams will provide support at the remaining shows in the US and Canada.

Swift performed her final Wembley show last night (20 August), and signed off by debuting the video for I Can Do It With A Broken Heart. This features previously unseen backstage footage from the Eras Tour, including rehearsals with her dancers, a clip of the star getting into the ‘cleaning cart’ she uses to make her way to the stage, and shot of her practising her famous ‘dive through the floor’ routine, which sees her land on a crash mat.

