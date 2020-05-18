Pande-Mic: man turns a face mask into a musical instrument

They say that necessity is the mother of invention, and that’s certainly true in the case of artist and tech-nerd Bernd Deckers, who seems to have concluded that, if he’s going to have to wear a face mask, he’s going to turn it into a musical instrument.
The Pande-Mic (via Gearnews) is described as a wearable breath-transducer, and presumably has a microphone inside it to pick up the sound of the wearer’s breathing. In the video above, you can hear its signal being processed by a Korg Kaoss Pad and an effects pedal of some sort.
We’re not really told how the Pande-Mic works, which makes it all the more surprising that you might actually be able to buy one for €162 plus shipping. If you’re interested, head over to the Bernd Deckers website.