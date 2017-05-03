Overloud’s Tapedesk promises a “full analogue mixing workflow” in a plugin

Overloud’s Tapedesk has a straightforward but ambitious premise: to pack a “full analogue mixing workflow” into a single plugin. The theory is that you can stick it on any track in your mix and get an instant analogue experience.

In order to achieve this you’re given emulations of three classic analogue consoles: the S4000, N80 and T88. These promise to recreate the complete signal paths of their hardware forebears.

Then there’s the tape machine itself, a “hyper-realistic” simulation of a 2-inch, 24-track model from a UK recording studio. Designed to recreate the “analogue vibe” of the original, this offers parameters for adjusting everything from the tape speed to the head biasing, giving you full control of the tonal palette.

Overloud says that Tapedesk’s consoles and tape machine are designed to interact just as they would in real life, with precise metering enabling you to keep a close eye on your levels. A range of road-tested presets comes supplied, and low CPU usage is promised.

Tapedesk is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. The regular price is $199, but you can currently purchase it for $129. Find out more and download a demo on the Overloud website.