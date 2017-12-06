Overloud’s Sculptube looks like an analogue hardware processor and promises to sound like one

Winter is upon us, so now’s the perfect to warm up your sound with some tube-style processing. Overloud’s Sculptube is designed for precisely this purpose, enabling you to dial in everything from subtle colouration to full-on distortion.

Sculptube offers triode and pentode valve simulations, and thanks to the built-in EQ and parallel processor, you can also give your high end a boost by adding some natural harmonics. The Bias knob, meanwhile, enables you to adjust the amount of virtual current running through the tubes, which in turn affects the character of the sound.

Find out more and download a demo on the Overloud website. Sculptube is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and currently costs €89 (regular price is €139).