Overloud’s EQ550 plugin models a classic hardware EQ, and you might be able to get it for free

The API 550 EQ is legendary in music production circles, and it doesn’t take a genius to work out that this is the inspiration for EQ550, the latest plugin in Overloud’s Gem series. And, if you’re quick, you might be able to snag it for free.

This promises to be a “hyper-realistic” emulation, no less, but also extends on the capabilities of the original hardware. It offers five bands, continuous frequency selection and low CPU usage.

Like its hardware forebear, the EQ550 has a proportional Q design, which means that the bandwidth of the filters becomes narrow when the gain of the filter increases. So, at low settings you get a smoother tone, and the character becomes more aggressive when the gain band is raised.

Available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, the standard price of the EQ550 is $139. However, until 18 March, Overloud is giving away 1,000 licenses per day. You’ll need to sign up for an account on the Overloud website if you want to take advantage of this offer.