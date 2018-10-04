Overloud is bringing Pink Floyd’s ‘70s delay to your DAW

Back in the ‘70s, one of the effect processors that helped to define Pink Floyd’s sounds was the Binson Echorec 2. Overloud has now resurrected it for the DAW generation, emulating this Italian magnetic drum delay unit and adding some new features, too.

The Echoson, as it’s known, gives you independent control of each playback head, and you get separate controls for the left and right channels when working in Stereo mode. There are also Dual-mono and Reverb modes.

The delay time can be changed by adjusting the disc speed, and you can also tweak the levels of wow/flutter and electrical noise. Your tone can be shaped with the built-in parametric EQ, and Echoson ships with a range of mix-tested presets.

Echoson is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. The regular price is €129, but you can currently purchase it for €79. Find out more and download a demo on the Overloud website.