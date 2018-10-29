Ovation pays tribute to Glen Campbell with two new signature electro-acoustic guitars

Ovation has announced two new Glen Campbell Signature electro-acoustic guitars.

Based on Campbell’s ‘1771’ model, the guitars are available in cutaway and non-cutaway incarnations, both of which feature mid-depth Lyrachord composite backs and an AAA solid Sitka spruce top.

Elsewhere, there’s a traditional Legend soundhole with maple leaf rosette surround, diamond-shaped mother of-pearl fretboard inlays and a ’70s-style stacked volume/tone knob, which controls Ovation’s feedback-free integrated electronics.

The Natural Cedar non-cutaway and Sunburst cutaway models are available now for $1,829, including gigbag. Pop on over to Ovation Guitars for more info.