Be prepared to have fun building the Oskitone Scout open-source synth

It might not be the most versatile synth in the world, but there’s no denying the cuteness of Oskitone’s Scout, a tiny square wave synth that you can build yourself.

This Arudino-compatible monophonic beauty is proudly “no-frills”, and can also be purchased fully assembled ($125), but surely part of the fun is going the DIY route.

This brings the cost down to $60 , and if you’re happy to 3D-print your own parts, you can pick up the Scout for as little as $42.

Controls are limited to a 17-note keyboard, a volume knob and an on/off switch, so hands-on tweaking is out of the question, but the Scout can be hacked if you’re that way inclined.