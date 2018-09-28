Orange Amplification reveals reborn Terror Bass

Revered British firm Orange Amps has announced the launch of its new Terror Bass amp, a tweaked reincarnation of the original, discontinued, erm, Terror Bass amp.

Externally, the layout of the Terror Bass closely resembles that of its popular predecessor, bar the addition of a clean switch. Inside the box, it's a 500W hybrid bass amp with an all-valve preamp and a solid-state power amp.

Orange says the result is a sound comparable to its flagship bass amp, the AD200, with the added advantage of allowing bass players to back off some of the gain early in the input stage to gain headroom for smooth clean sounds.

It’s got a lot of growl to it, the high end is punch and very clear, it definitely keeps up with the AD200 as far as tone goes Steve Micciche (Every Time I Die)

Terror Bass will deliver 250W through an 8 ohm cabinet, or the full 500 through two 8s, with a built in limiter to stop the amp hurting itself by pushing too hard into 4 ohms in this configuration. Finally, a Pad Switch helps players adjust input sensitivity by up to 6dB, making it the amp perfect for active or passive basses.

Orange Ambassadors using the Terror Bass include John McVie (Fleetwood Mac) and Steve Micciche (Every Time I Die) who said, "It has the low end of the AD200 which is fantastic, it’s got a lot of growl to it, the high end is punch and very clear, it definitely keeps up with the AD200 as far as tone goes."

Also using the new amp is Sergio Vega (Deftones/Quicksand) who commented "the Terror Bass amp is cool because it adds a lot of warmth, it adds details, it kind of allows me to shape what I’m doing and give it its best possible presentation."

To find out more about the Terror Bass head over to orangeamps.com.