On the radar: Black Foxxes

Gut-wrenching grit-rockers paint it black

The industry is rife with beige and vanilla,” says Mark Holley, frontman of Exeter’s Black Foxxes.

Bands are chomping at the bit to step into the ordinary, and I wanted to change that

The three-piece are certainly hard to ignore, recalling Manchester Orchestra and Brand New with a bit of Radiohead’s introverted, uniquely British weirdness.

'Well done

Last year’s debut I’m Not Well was a line in the sand, showcasing an endearingly earnest songwriter and a trio with deft dynamic ear. Mark conjures his palette of gritty, evolving distortions from a modded Manson MA Classic (with TV Jones and Manson MBK-1 pickups), plus a Vox AC30 and Fender ’68 Princeton (recently switched out for a Marshall Bluesbreaker).

“I just have them all running at the same time,” comments Mark. “It's delicious.” We heartily agree.

  • For fans of: Manchester Orchestra, Brand New
  • Hear: Whatever Lets You Cope
