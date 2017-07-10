On the radar: Black Foxxes

The industry is rife with beige and vanilla,” says Mark Holley, frontman of Exeter’s Black Foxxes.

Bands are chomping at the bit to step into the ordinary, and I wanted to change that

The three-piece are certainly hard to ignore, recalling Manchester Orchestra and Brand New with a bit of Radiohead’s introverted, uniquely British weirdness.

Last year’s debut I’m Not Well was a line in the sand, showcasing an endearingly earnest songwriter and a trio with deft dynamic ear. Mark conjures his palette of gritty, evolving distortions from a modded Manson MA Classic (with TV Jones and Manson MBK-1 pickups), plus a Vox AC30 and Fender ’68 Princeton (recently switched out for a Marshall Bluesbreaker).

“I just have them all running at the same time,” comments Mark. “It's delicious.” We heartily agree.