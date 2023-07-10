Olivia Rodrigo sits at the piano to deliver a stripped-back version of Vampire, and says that her dad is introducing her to Depeche Mode and The Cure

Olivia Rodrigo has given her fans another version of Vampire to sink their teeth into, this time performed solo as she accompanies herself on the piano.

Beginning with a top-down view of Rodrigo sitting at a Steinway, the camera then moves in closer as the vengeful song progresses, with the star delivering a suitably impassioned vocal performance.

This stripped-back version of Vampire arrives as the single tops streaming and sales charts around the world. It’s Rodrigo’s first live performance of the song, which she wrote with her regular collaborator Dan Nigro.

Elsewhere, Rodrigo, 20, has been speaking to Vogue, telling them that her Dad is currently in the process of taking her to see “all the bands he went to see when he was my age.” First up, there was a trip to a Depeche Mode gig, and father and daughter are also going to see The Cure.

Cool dad, we say.