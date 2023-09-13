The video for Olivia Rodrigo’s Get Him Back! was shot entirely on Apple’s new iPhone 15 Pro Max

Fresh from her performance at the VMAs, Olivia Rodrigo has released the video for her new single Get Him Back!, and it turns out that it was shot on an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Launched yesterday, Apple says that the iPhone 15 has a significantly enhanced camera, with the new A17 Pro chip powering what the company says is “the equivalent of seven pro lenses”. And thanks to the new USB-C connector, it’s possible to capture video directly to an external storage drive at up to 4K 60fps.

In order to demonstrate the power of the new camera, Apple put an iPhone 15 Pro Max in the hands of Get Him Back! director Jack Begert, who commented: "For this video, we're doing a lot of advanced camera moves to create energy. I was impressed with the quality of the footage.”

Director of photography Xiao ‘X’ added that, "It takes a lot of time on set to switch lenses between shots, but iPhone 15 Pro has seven lenses in one package, including a new 5x zoom on iPhone 15 Pro Max. With just a few taps on the screen, I save time and get what I need in sharp resolution.”

(Image credit: Apple)

Rodrigo, meanwhile, recently told Zane Lowe that Get Him Back! helped to pull her out of what she perceived to be a creative slump.

"We wrote a song that I didn't like and I had a total breakdown,” she said. “I was like, ‘God, I can't write songs. I'm so bad at this. I don't want to,’ whatever, being really negative.

“Then we took a break and we came back and we wrote Get Him Back!, and it's one of my favourite songs. So it just goes to show you, just never give up. Yeah, super fun to write. I really like the chorus. It feels sticky to me and it feels like something that I would want a crowd to sing."

The new iPhone 15 models will be available for pre-order on Friday with prices starting at $799/£799. Find out more on the Apple website.