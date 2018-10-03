Old Blood Noise Endeavors combines pitch-shifting, flanging and multi-voice chorus for Reflector Chorus V3 pedal

Old Blood Noise Endeavors has upped its Reflector Chorus pedal to V3 specs, adding a new reverb chorus mode to the pitch/shifter/flanger/multi-voice chorus.

A three-way toggle switch provides the choice between a resonant filter, pitch-shifter or reverb chorus mode, promising tones that vary from gentle to warbly and flange-like.

An expression input offers control over the rate or modulate knobs on the fly, while the output level can be tweaked via an internal trimpot.

Like the Flat Light Flanger before it, this is one of the most exciting modulation pedals we’ve heard in some time.

It’s available now for $199/£199. Head over to OBNE for more.