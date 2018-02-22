Old Blood Noise Endeavors’ Flat Light is the most exciting flanger we’ve heard in ages

Old Blood Noise Endeavors has unveiled its latest creation, the Flat Light Textural Flange Shifter, and it’s packed with options to set it apart from the flanging competition, most notably in-built pitch-shifting, à la Boss’s underrated HF-2 Hi Band Flanger.

The Flat Light offers three modes: detune (for chorus-y shimmer), resonate (highly resonant metallic tones) and echo (reverb-esque delay).

A shift control adds additional frequencies, while the pedal’s Tilt footswitch momentarily maximises the rate and shift controls - an external expression pedal can also be used to adjust these parameters.

Just take a listen to that demo - it’s nice to hear a flanger that offers more than just EVH aeroplane whooshes (as much as we love those, too).

The Flat Light Textural Flange Shifter is available to preorder from Old Blood Noise Endeavors for $199 and due to hit stores worldwide in March.