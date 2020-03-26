offGrid puts a wireless MIDI pad controller in the palm of your hand

offGrid is a new handheld, wireless MIDI pad controller that’s designed to be used with your favourite mobile and desktop music-making apps. It can operate over Bluetooth or via USB-C and can be used for both production and performance.

The controller offers LED-backlit, pressure-sensitive silicone pads and a multi-directional modulation joystick. It also has a built-in iNEMO inertial module with an AI Machine Learning Core, effectively giving you a 3D accelerometer and 3D gyroscope that you can use to map any gesture to any parameter.

Birdkids says that simplicity is its core principle, and offGrid certainly has a clean design. It’s currently on Kickstarter and a pledge of €89 could get you one, though if you’re feeling charitable, there’s also the €139 option. Choose this and, as well as getting an offGrid yourself, birdkids will also donate one on your behalf to one of its partners in music schools, youth programs and music research.

Birdkids offGrid specs