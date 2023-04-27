NOasis - Noel Gallagher scotches Oasis reunion tour rumours

Noel Gallagher has quashed the currently-rampant rumors of an Oasis reunion, telling an Italian newspaper (opens in new tab)"we won't come back".

But the former Oasis songwriter, 55, has revealed the existence of previously unheard acoustic versions of some of the band's debut album's standout tracks.

Denying (once and for all?) those reunion plans, Noel said there was no chance of the band reuniting to celebrate Definite Maybe's 30th anniversary in 2024, stating, “There won’t be a tour, we won’t come back to play them together.”

However, it seems Gallagher has unearthed some Oasis gold from 1994.

“In the Sony archives, we’ve found tapes dating to those sessions. We thought they were lost, but they were mislabeled.

"They are wonderful versions of those songs, some acoustic versions.”

So, will we see a 30th-anniversary deluxe reissue of the band's seminal debut? Maybe some Anthology-style career-spanning nuggets? Watch this space.

Another gig that Noel confirmed he won't be entertaining is the forthcoming coronation of King Charles, saying, "They didn't ask me and I wouldn't do it anyway. Many refused to participate.

"My generation doesn't care about the royal family. We loved the queen who was already there when we were children, but the rest is stuff for American tourists."