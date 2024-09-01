Former Oasis drummer Alan White teases photo of Don’t Look Back in Anger bass drum head ahead of Oasis reunion

In the wake of the news that Oasis are reforming in 2025, the question of which – if any – former members outside of Liam and Noel Gallagher will be part of the reunion line-up remains unanswered officially. Upon the announcement of the reunion, rumours of the line-up comprising the core of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (former Oasis guitarist Gem Archer; Oasis touring keyboard player Mike Rowe; bassist Russell Pritchard and drummer Chris Sharrock), along with Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs circulated quickly.

But now, former Oasis drummer Alan White has taken to social media with a cryptic post featuring a photo of his distinctive ‘swirl’ Union Flag bass drum head, as seen on the artwork for Oasis' 1996 single, Don’t Look Back in Anger.

Posted on Instagram, White’s photo contains no caption and shows the head fitted to the same Rogers bass drum used in the Don’t Look Back In Anger photoshoot, prompting speculation and hope from fans that Alan White will be the returning drummer for Oasis’ already-sold-out 2025 dates in the UK and Ireland.

"I bought my Rogers kit off a bloke who came into the drum shop [Footes] where I was working." Alan told Modern Drummer in 1996. "All the other drummers in there were just into new stuff. It was an old, 1065 Rogers Holiday kit, absolutely in mint condition, with the original heads on it. I still use those drums, and I've just acquired a (vintage) 12" tom for it in the States."

Alan White was the drummer in Oasis from 1995-2004, replacing founding member, Tony McCarroll. Upon joining Oasis, he found himself at the Top of the Pops studio within 24 hours to record the band’s performance of Some Might Say - the only song on Oasis’ second album, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? to feature McCarroll on drums.

White went on to record the remainder of the album, as well as the next three Oasis records (Be Here Now, Standing on the Shoulders of Giants, Heathen Chemistry), adding a more technically nuanced approach than his predecessor.

He played with Oasis during the band’s golden era, leaving in 2004. White remains the band’s longest-serving drummer, with many fans viewing White as the true claimant of the Oasis drummer throne.

Meanwhile, Tony McCarroll (who tried to sue Oasis for £18million) has weighed in on the reunion via an interview with MailOnline.

“I’m happy for Noel and Liam. Really happy for them,” he said. “And I’m dead happy for the fans more than anything and for those generations who haven’t seen Oasis.”

But when it comes to potentially rejoining the band, it seems that McCarroll isn't packing his drums for the road just yet. “They haven't reached out yet and to be honest I'm not holding my breath…Would I consider being involved? I don't know. At the end of the day I'm not the only ex-member left behind, so I'll just crack on.”

Oasis is yet to make a statement regarding the proposed line-up for the 2025 iteration of the band. Tickets for Oasis: Live ’25 sold out just hours after they went on sale on 31 August.