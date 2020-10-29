NUX's Duotime Dual-Delay Engine is a compact stereo delay offering five flavours of repeats

NUX has unveiled the Duotime Dual-Delay Engine, a stereo delay pedal that was inspired by the notion of a simplified stompbox take on classic 80s rackmounted delays.

The Duotime has five different types of delay: Analog Delay, Tape Echo, Digital, Verb and MOD.

It's Analog Delay mode is inspired by the BOSS DM-2 bucket-brigade units and has a delay time of 40ms to 402ms. You can dial in a BBD-style infinite feedback by diming Level and Repeat and setting the Time knob to zero.

Adjust the Parameter knob for modulation depth. Otherwise, expect warm, darker repeats than you would on the Digital Delay.

With the Digital mode, you have 80ms to 1000ms of delay time to play on an effect inspired in part by Strymon and Neunaber units.

The Tape Echo should offer some Roland Space Echo vibes – delay time 55ms - 552ms – with the Parameter knob now functioning as saturation, so you can scuzz up your repeats a la manual tape heads that have seen some wear. Again, like the BBD Analog mode, you can self-oscillate.

The MOD delay riffs on the Ibanez DML algorithm, has delay times between 20ms and 1499ms, and is described as "weird and wonderful." Hey, it was the 80s. Here, NUX has simplified the operation.

Finally, the Verb setting, with its delay times of 80ms - 1000ms, is much like NUX's Atlantic Delay/Reverb and features a shimmer effect and a plate reverb to add some dimensionality to your repeats.

The Duotime Dual-Delay Engine takes a 9V DC power supply, draws less than 150mA, and is priced $149.

See NUX for more details.