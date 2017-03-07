Now you can explore Roland and Boss’s classic gear museum in your browser

Roland’s product history is one of the richest in the music industry, and it’s celebrated in a private museum at the company’s R&D Center in Hamamatsu, Japan.

This museum isn’t open to the public, but we’re now being given the opportunity to step inside it via a 360 degree video tour and on Google Street View.

As you explore the museum you’ll discover classic synthesizers, pianos, organs, electronic drums, guitar products, recording devices, sequencers and more. The archive includes both Roland and Boss products, and can be accessed below…