Novation Peak 1.2 firmware update is coming in time for Christmas

Novation has announced the latest update to its flagship hybrid polysynth, Peak.

The firmware 1.2 update adds a whole bunch of brand new presets and addresses a number of the most requested features from Peak users all over the globe.

Among the new features, the firmware adds 43 new wavetables, two more LFOs, an updated ModMatrix design, microtuning and more.

Here is the full list of features from Novation:

New wavetables

Increasing the range of Peak’s sonic palette, 43 new wavetables have been added to the Oscillator Wave menus.

Additional modulators

Peak 1.2 adds two freely assignable, non-voice-specific LFOs (bringing the total to four) to the Mod Matrix and new FX Matrix. Pitch-Bend is now also available as a modulation source, with Up (BendWhl+) and Down (BendWhl-) assignable as separate signals if required.

New Mod Matrix design

Workflow looks to be improved with Peak 1.2's updated Mod Matrix design, as sources and destinations are presented on the same page – no more toggling between them to make and edit assignments. The Page button now enables quick access to all 16 modulation slots.

FX Mod Matrix

One of the most requested features; version 1.2 lets you route non-voice-specific modulation sources to Peak’s FX parameters in the new four-slot FX Mod Matrix. Allowing you the option of expanding and contracting a reverb with a rhythmic LFO, or automate delay time changes using an envelope.

New envelope features

Speaking of envelopes, Peak 1.2’s ADSRs sees the addition of a Hold stage (up to 500ms) and the ability to loop between the Attack and Decay stages.

Initialise Manual Mode

Peak 1.2 gives you the option of maintaining the current positions of all knobs and sliders when the Initialise button is pressed, rather than resetting their parameters to defaults – ideal for getting instantly hands-on with new patches, and creating random ones from scratch. The previous behaviour can be reinstated in the Settings menu, of course, for those who prefer it.

Microtuning

Peak 1.2 also adds support for microtuning. 16 tuning tables can be edited and saved for recall within any patch, and automatic note selection speeds up MIDI note-to-pitch assignment.

New presets

New Soundpacks will be be made available in Components, form the likes of Patricia Wolf and GForce Software, which aim to showcase the new features of the latest update.