“Not Like Us”: Argentina troll Drake after rapper loses $300,000 betting against Messi and co

Things aren’t going well for Drake at the moment, are they?

Now, after coming second best in the diss tracks battle with Kendrick Lamar, and being sued for copyright infringement by JR Apparel, he’s come up against the world’s greatest footballer: Lionel Messi.

So confident was the Canadian rapper that his homeland would beat Argentina in the semi-final of the Copa America that he boasted on Instagram that he had staked $300,000 of his own money on the outcome. If successful, he was looking at winnings of $2.88 million.

Well, they didn’t.

The reigning world champions beat Canada 2-0 with goals from Julian Alvarez and the GOAT himself: Messi.

After the game, an image appeared on Argentina’s social media of Messi and the team celebrating accompanied by the words ‘Not Like Us’, a reference to one of the Lamar diss tracks aimed at Drake.

In case you’ve forgotten, it was the one that brought the whole farrago to a head and saw Lamar target Drake’s supposed preference for younger women, charmingly calling him “a certified paedophile”. It went to Number One in the US and clocked up over 500 million Spotify streams.

Not like us, 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐮𝐬 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Zoa4OTbgnKJuly 10, 2024

Pick that one out of the net...

Drake seems to have made a habit of losing enormous sums on money on sporting bets. He lost $500,000 betting on Tyson Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk in the World Heavyweight Title fight in May.

In 2023 he waved goodbye to $250,000 after saying UFC fighter Nate Diaz would beat Jake Paul in a boxing match and in the 2022 World Cup Final lost $1 million placing a bet against Messi’s Argentina. There’s even been talk of a Drake ‘curse’ on sporting events.

There’s been no comment on all this from the Canadian’s nemesis, but Lamar has rapped about Messi before. On last year’s The Hillbillies, which he recorded with his cousin, Keem, there’s the line ‘Critics sayin’ that I lost the plot, principles, yeah, I’d rather not, Messi, ’bout to come in hot.”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies - YouTube Watch On

Later on Keem raps ‘I’m a pass to you Neymar, he got time for your bestie, girl’, a reference to Messi’s erstwhile teammate at Paris St Germain.

As for Drake, he does at least have a chance of winning some of his money back though – Canada face Uruguay in the tournament’s third-place playoff...