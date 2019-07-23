Noise Engineering has unleashed three new pitch-oriented Eurorack modules

Noise Engineering has announced three Eurorack modules have been added to its ever-increasing range.

The three include the Quant Gemi, Quantus Pax, and Vox Digitalis, which make up a new series of pitch-oriented CV generators and processors.

First up is the the Quad Gemi, which is a quad-octave switch and buffered multiple. Next, we have the Quantus Pax, a four-channel precision adder with two inputs per channel as well as three universal transpose inputs. And last but not least is the Vox Digitalis, a small, quick-to-use pitch sequencer with four octaves of range and arbitrary sequence lengths of 1-16 steps.

Check out all three in action in the videos below.