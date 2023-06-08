The 1975’s Matty Healy claps back at Noel Gallagher: “The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews”

It’s hardly Blur v Oasis in the summer of 1995, but the war of words between Noel Gallagher and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy is certainly heating up nicely.

The story started back in February, when Healy got on to the subject of Oasis in an interview with Canadian Broadcasting Corporation radio show Q with Tom Power.

“What are Oasis doing?” Healey asked. “Can you imagine being in potentially, right now, still the coolest band in the world and not doing it because you’re in a mard [mood] with your brother?

“I can deal with them dressing like they’re in their 20s and being in their 50s, but acting like they’re in their 20s - they need to grow up.”

Inevitably, Gallagher was later asked about Healy’s comments during an interview to promote his new album, Council Skies. “Oh, that fucking slack-jawed fuckwit,” he told Spin. “What did he say?”

On hearing Healy’s comments, Gallagher responded: “He would never be able to imagine [still being in the coolest band in the world]. He needs to get over how shit his band is and split up.”

Healy’s move, then, and he made it during a gig in Dublin last night.

“Noel Gallagher called me a ‘slack-jawed fuckwit.’ I love Noel Gallagher,” he told the crowd.

But, of course, there was more: “The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews.”

Ouch.

The good news is that, on Healy’s side at least, this ‘beef’ does seem genuinely good-natured. He went on to reiterate his love for Gallagher, and implore him again to “get Oasis back together”.

Of course, that would require Noel to settle his differences with brother Liam. And judging by their recent spats, those remain as big as ever.