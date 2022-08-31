Noel Gallagher gets not one but two signature models from Epiphone and Gibson with the Riviera and 1960 ES-355

Epiphone Noel Gallagher Riviera

Not one to look back in anger, Noel Gallagher returned to the same California villa where Oasis filmed the music video for the fourth single from the album (What's the Story) Morning Glory? to talk about his new Epiphone Riviera signature model.

It's the guitar that "played a part on so many songs in the nineties it’s ridiculous" according to Noel himself, who also went on to say of the new model; "The Epiphone is excellent, really very good… sounds exactly like my original one, it’s a belter!"

The Noel Gallagher Riviera was created with Noel allowing Epiphone access to his original model so as close recreation to his very own guitar was achieved.

Noel Gallagher Riviera specs

Body: 5-ply layered maple

5-ply layered maple Neck: 3-piece maple with volute and SlimTaper C profile

3-piece maple with volute and SlimTaper C profile Fingerboard: Indian Laurel with 22 frets and 24.75" scale length

Indian Laurel with 22 frets and 24.75" scale length Bridge: Epiphone LockTone Tune-O-Matic

Epiphone LockTone Tune-O-Matic Tailpeace: Epiphone LockTone Stop Bar

Epiphone LockTone Stop Bar Knobs: Black witch hat with silver insert

Black witch hat with silver insert Tuners: Epiphone premium die-cast with oval metal button

Epiphone premium die-cast with oval metal button Pickups: 2 Alnico Classic PRO

2 Alnico Classic PRO Controls: 2 volume, 2 tone

2 volume, 2 tone Finish: Dark Wine Red

Dark Wine Red Extras: Epiphone hardshell case

Gibson Noel Gallagher 1960 ES-355

However, if you were to picture the one guitar associated with the Manchester-born singer-songwriter, it has to be the 1960 Gibson ES-355.

Noel's affinity for the guitar can be traced back to 1997 and his first purchase of a 1960 ES-355. So sacred was this acquisition that he originally intended to keep it as a collector's item. The problem was, it proved to be too tempting not to take it out on the road and so in the early noughties, Noel took it to the stage where it has faithfully remained at his side for countless shows.

Speaking about his love for the 1960 Gibson ES-355, Noel had this to say, "Fuck me, what a guitar!". He went on, "I’ve actually sent my main one back to storage, something I haven’t done since the day I bought it… THAT’S how good it is!"

The Noel Gallagher 1960 ES-355 has been expertly aged by the Murphy Lab and will enjoy a limited run. Those who manage to get hold of one will also be endowed with a reproduced handwritten lyric sheet, a hand-signed Certicate of Authenticity, and a custom Bear Strap included in the brown and pink hardshell case.

Noel Gallagher 1960 ES-355 specs

Body: Plain maple laminate

Plain maple laminate Neck: Mahogany with a SlimTaper profile

Mahogany with a SlimTaper profile Fingerboard: Ebony with 22 frets and 24.749" scale length

Ebony with 22 frets and 24.749" scale length Bridge: ABR-1

ABR-1 Tailpeace: Bigsby B7

Bigsby B7 Knobs: True historic black top hats with gold inserts and dial pointers

True historic black top hats with gold inserts and dial pointers Tuners: Grover Kidney

Grover Kidney Pickups: 2 Custombucker (Unpotted)

2 Custombucker (Unpotted) Controls: 2 500K CTS volume pots, 2 500K CTS tone pots, mono Varitone switch with 2 chokes, hand-wired harness with Black Cat capacitors

2 500K CTS volume pots, 2 500K CTS tone pots, mono Varitone switch with 2 chokes, hand-wired harness with Black Cat capacitors Finish: Sixties Cherry

Sixties Cherry Extras: Reproduced handwritten lyric sheet, hand-signed Certicate of Authenticity and a custom Bear Strap in a brown and pink Custom Shop case

The Noel Gallagher 1960 ES-355 is limited to just 200 units globally and you know it will be a popular one for collectors and Oasis fans alike. In fact, so much so, that one fan took to his Instagram account to let Mr Gallagher know of his desire to own one.

