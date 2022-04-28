Noel Gallagher fears for the future of rock music: "Where are the 14 year olds in bands now? Working class kids can't afford to do it"

Never afraid to take a view, and looking ever-more-comfortable in the elder rock statesman role, Noel Gallagher has bad news for the future of rock bands, especially if you happen to be working class.

Speaking to UK tabloid The Star, Gallagher asked "Where are the 14 year olds in bands now?"

Nowhere, it seems. "Working class kids can't afford to do it now, because guitars are expensive, there's no rehearsal rooms.

"They've all been turned into wine bars and flats.

"There's lots of singer songwriters, loads of middle class bands... wearing guitars as oppose to playing them. But four or five guys from a council estate can't afford guitars."

Gallagher's comments echo those made by exception-that-proves-the rule Sam Fender recently.

The staunchly working class star said: "I've actually read that in Britain since 2008, with the increase in kids who are privately educated who are in the charts, there's barely any kids who aren't privately educated who are successful in the music industry in my country.