See Nita Strauss make her debut as Demi Lovato's touring guitarist after leaving the Alice Cooper Band

As Demi Lovato takes a more guitar-heavy turn with their music from a pop direction they've hired Nita Strauss to bring the chops to the table. Though judging by her first live appearance with Lovato and the band playing the pop punk of new single Substance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she's not getting to show much in the way of solo finesse.

Still, there's plenty of time for that and Nita's skills and work ethic are sure to be a boost to any touring band. As she departs Alice Cooper's Band after eight years, she's replaced by a returning Kane Roberts, who previously played with the godfather of shock rock in his lineup between 1985 and 1988.

A post shared by Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

"I'm looking forward to welcoming back Kane Roberts for our shows in September and October," wrote Cooper on Instagram. "We've been friends all this time, and he's always been one of my favourite guitarists. He's bringing more muscle to the Detroit Muscle Tour. We've always had a swinging door policy where players can come and go, so it's very exciting to get back on stage with Kane. The fans are in for a real treat at these shows. It's gonna be a blast. Kane Roberts, Ryan Roxie, and Tommy Henriksen on guitars? Hell yeah!"