Ninja Tune and Coldcut release Jamm Pro, an iPad music-making app for production and performance

Ninja Tune and Coldcut have unveiled Jamm Pro, a significantly enhanced follow-up to their ageing Ninja Jamm app. This is designed for both production and live performance and runs on the iPad.

Unlike its predecessor, Jamm Pro enables you to use your own sounds - you can record through a mic and from external sources or import audio from other apps. You can also download Sound Sets from established artists and producers.

You can work across four channels, each of which offers nine sequencers (six modulation sequencers, a slice sequencer, a pitch/reverse/drill sequencer and a gate sequencer) and up to 64 patches. As well as being able to create tracks, Jamm Pro also promises a multitude of performance features: you can tweak effects by moving your finger and switch between samples on the fly, with everything staying in time and key.

“Sound is living data, like DNA,” believes Coldcut’s Matt Black. “Just as information wants to be free, not fixed, sound can be fluidly mixed, mutated, and recombined in infinite ways so the mix is never finished, it stays alive."