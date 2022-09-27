See pro footage of Nine Inch Nails playing Wish with an expanded nine-member lineup of 'alumni' in their hometown

By Rob Laing
published

The ultimate NIN lineup with Charlie Clouser, Alessandro Cortini, Robin Finck, Danny Lohner, Richard Patrick, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Ilan Rubin and Chris Vrenna

We've already reported on the livestream interview and performance that saw Nine Inch Nails reuniting with former members in Cleveland and now on the 30th anniversary of the band's seminal Broken EP, pro footage has emerged of the nine-member lineup performing Wish from it.

Warning: the footage contains flashing imagery. 

Founder Trent Reznor was reunited with former 'alumni' Charlie Clouser, Danny Lohner and Chris Vrenna, alongside current live band members Alessandro Cortini, Robin Finck, Atticus Ross and Ilan Rubin for the show on 24 September. 

You can check out the livestream interview with all the musicians from the previous day below too. 

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 