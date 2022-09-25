Former Nine Inch Nails members reunite with Trent Reznor onstage for interview and cover of Filter's Hey Man Nice Shot

Former Nine Inch Nails members Richard Patrick, Danny Lohner, Charlie Clouser and Chris Vrenna sat down with Trent Reznor and the band's current lineup for a livestream interview the day before before joining the band onstage last night (24 September) in Cleveland Ohio for a cover of Filter's Hey Man Nice Shot.

"It's not just me and it never has been just me," commented Reznor during the livestream interview for the Rock Hall. The mastermind reflected on the 'battle' to have specific members inducted into the Rock N' Roll Hall Of Fame. Of which Patrick wasn't included.

The Cleveland event and gig went some way towards acknowledging the people who have contributed to Nine Inch Nails over the years, something Reznor was keen to do as he lined up with eight current and past members onstage for the livestream.

"We've been friendly throughout the years and I thought it would be nice to have everyone come up and acknowledge and feel ok about it, added Reznor.

The input of beloved former collaborators Danny Lohner, Chris Vrenna and Charlie Clouser alongside current members including Robin Finck and Ilan Rubin makes this a one-off treat for fans. And we get to hear guitarist Finck speak on camera - a rare event indeed. But the next day fans would get another unexpected treat…

Richard Patrick formed Filter in 1993 after departing Nine Inch Nails's live lineup. Filter's 1995 platinum-selling debut Short Bus would feature signature track Hey Man Nice Shot, but few fans would have expected to ever see Nine Inch Nails perform the song. Especially an expanded lineup featuring Patrick alongside Danny Lohner, Charlie Clouser and Chris Vrenna. But here we are; likely a never to be repeated event.

In addition to the Filter cover, the former members also appeared on a selection of early NIN material to close the set at Blossom Music Center, including Eraser, Wish, Sin, Gave Up and Head Like A Hole.