Nine Inch Nails surprise release two new albums – and they're free

Trent Reznor has dropped two surprise instrumental Nine Inch Nails and made them available to download for free in an act of solidarity with fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has released the following statement on Nine Inch Nails site:

“Friends,

“As the news seems to turn even more grim by the hour, we’ve found ourselves vacillating wildly between feel like there may be hope at times to utter despair — often changing minute to minute. Although each of us define ourselves as antisocial-types who prefer being on our own, the situation has really made us appreciation the power and need for connection.”

“Music — whether listening to it, thinking about it or creating it — has always been the thing that helped us get through anything — good or bad. With that in mind, we decided to burn the midnight oil and complete these new Ghosts records as a means of staying somewhat sane.”

“Ghosts V: Together is for when things seem like it might all be okay, and Ghosts VI: Locusts… well, you’ll figure it out.

“It made us feel better to make these and it feels good to share them. Music has always had a way of making us feel a little less alone in the world… and hopefully it does for you, too. Remember, everyone is in this thing together and this too shall pass.

“We look forward to seeing you again soon. Be smart and safe and take care of each other. With love, Trent & Atticus.”

The Ghosts albums are the follow-ups to the I-IV series of instrumental albums Reznor released in 2008, again as a free download.

A track from Ghosts IV ended up being sampled for Lil Nas X's 2019 worldwide hit Old Town Road.

(Image credit: Nine Inch Nails)

Ghosts V: Together tracklist:



01. Letting Go While Holding On

02. Together

03. Out in the Open

04. With Faith

05. Apart

06. Your Though

07. Hope We Can Again

08. Still Right Here

Ghosts VI: Locusts tracklist:



01. The Cursed Clock

02. Around Every Corner

03. The Worriment Waltz

04. Run Like Hell

05. When It Happens (Don’t Mind Me)

06. Another Crashed Song

07. Temp Fix

08. Trust Fades

09. A Really Bad Night

10. Your New Normal

11. Just Breathe

12. Right Behind You

13. Turn This Off Please

14. So Tired

15. Almost Dawn

The albums will hit streaming services tonight, but you can download them now at nin.com