NI is promising an intense, cinematic Thrill in its latest plugin instrument

Native Instruments has released a new cinematic plugin in the form of Thrill, an orchestral-based sound design tool that has ease-of-use at its heart.

The control of Thrill is centred around an X-Y pad that can be used for modulating effects and morphing between sounds. This simple and intuitive approach is designed to give users control of blending between sound sources and effects, depending on the preset being used.

The X-Y modulator aso has the added bonus of lending itself to trackpad, tablet, or even smartphone control (via TouchOSC).

Much of Thrill’s appeal is centered on its ability to build the intensity and emotion in your projects with what NI is calling “the most powerful tone cluster designer ever offered in a virtual instrument”. The plugin offers 250+ editable cluster sound and voicing presets, but they can also be built from scratch using eight independently editable and modulatable voices.

Thrill includes a 30GB sound library taken from 963 source sounds, including orchestral recordings and hybrid sound-design based on ambiences, custom-built instruments, voices, pitched metal, synthesized drones and more.