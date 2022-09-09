Native Instruments explains why it’s stopped selling Absynth: “we are not able to provide the synth with the attention it needs”

Following Absynth creator Brian Clevinger’s revelation that he was “disappointed” to see the software being dropped from Native Instruments’ product line-up , NI has released its own statement outlining why the decision was taken.

“Native Instruments has made the decision to not include Absynth in Komplete 14, and to additionally stop selling it as an individual product,” NI explained. “We know that this will be disappointing news for many of you who have been long-time users of the software synthesizer during its 22 years on the market.”

The statement continues by saying: “We always aspire to provide the best user experience with each product that we offer in our catalogue. Unfortunately, we must acknowledge that this is sometimes not possible due to constantly evolving user needs and technological standards.

“Discontinuing Absynth was not an easy decision to make, but the resource required to keep the product in line with modern standards has become too much of a challenge. Absynth has also long been in need of updates and improvements, and we are unfortunately not able to provide the synth with the attention it needs.

“Due to this, we have stopped all sales and development activities effective immediately. Users who already have a license will not be affected, as Absynth will continue to operate normally. All users with a license will still be able to download and use it on current versions of Windows 10/11 or on Intel Macs up to macOS 12.

“We want to deeply thank Brian Clevinger for being such a great collaborator and inspiring creators over the years, and thank all of you for loving Absynth as much as we have.”

Of course, it’s always possible that another developer may step in and continue development of Absynth, but as things stand, it looks like its time is up.