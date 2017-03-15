New SSL channel strip and Moog multimode filters come to the UAD platform

Version 9.1 of Universal Audio’s UAD Software is here, offering access to several new plugins and adding a new feature or two.

The headliners are the SSL Channel Strip Collection ($299) and Moog Multimode Filter Collection (£249). The former is a new emulation of a channel strip from SSL’s classic SSL 4000 E console, which promises to go “far beyond” UA’s previous effort. Apollo hardware owners can track track in real-time through the plugin, with the Unison technology also being supported.

Read more: Universal Audio Apollo x6

The Moog offering, meanwhile, features the Multimode Filter XL plugin, which contains elements of various Moog designs. This includes various enhancements, including an expanded Envelope control, and a 4-lane 16-step sequencer. The Moog Multimode Filter Legacy plugin is also included.

Other new plugins to debut with UAD Software 9.1 include Softube’s OTO Biscuit 8-bit Effects ($249), an emulation of the lo-fi processing hardware, the Brainworx bx_subsynth Subharmonic synth ($149), which takes inspiration from the dbx Subharmonic synth, and the Fuchs Overdrive Supreme 50 amp plugin, which emulates the Fuchs Overdrive Supreme 50-watt hardware amp.

Finally, the new software adds multi-unit support for Apollo interfaces on Windows 10. This feature was already available to Mac users.

Find out more about the UAD Software 9.1 on the Universal Audio website.