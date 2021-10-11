More

See this innovative guitar cover of New Order's Blue Monday with a Fender Acoustasonic Jazzmaster

Nathaniel Murphy takes full advantage of the Acoustasonic's impressive versatility

We enjoy watching the Chicago Music Exchange staff's band covers, that also serve as great demos the new gear the huge US store stocks. But Nathaniel Murphy's solo covers are always especially interesting – and here the British-born CME team member utilises the Fender Acoustasonic Jazzmaster's versatile pickup combinations for a brilliant cover of New Order classic Blue Monday.

And watch out for the drummer cameo! 

Murphy also recently joined with his colleagues, playing a 1973 Gretsch 7595 White Falcon Stereo, for a full band run-through of CSNY's Ohio.

Check out the Chicago Music Exchange YouTube channel for more great performances. 

