New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (March 2019)
Fender Engager Boost
It may only be a couple of months old, but based on the gear that has passed through our review HQ thus far, 2019 is already shaping up to be an absolute belter.
Here, we take a look back at all things guitar-related that was reviewed on the site in the month of February, starting with Fender’s Engager Boost.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Tightly focused EQ and optional use as a buffer make this one flexible booster.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Engager Boost
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender The Pelt Fuzz
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Characterful modern fuzz with a ton of options to dial in your exact needs.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender The Pelt Fuzz
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender Full Moon Distortion
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A versatile source of heavier distortion with the practicality of two onstage levels.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Full Moon Distortion
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Walrus Audio Julia Analog Chorus/Vibrato
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A new take on analogue chorus that rewards exploration.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Walrus Audio Julia Analog Chorus/Vibrato
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Warwick RockBoard
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The RockBoard range is a one-stop shop that easily facilitates putting a pedalboard together. Headache over.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Warwick RockBoard
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Eastman SB56/N-GD
MusicRadar's verdict:
“For a modern-quality production build, the Eastman sits perfectly when you consider the construction style, fine attention to detail and the quality parts.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eastman SB56/N-GD
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Ruokangas Unicorn Supersonic
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you’re looking for something individual, check out this Ruokangas.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ruokangas Unicorn Supersonic
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
D’Angelico Premier Bedford
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A refreshing new solidbody design that could ensnare players with its Fender-meets-Gibson charms.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: D’Angelico Premier Bedford
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
PRS SE T50E
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This guitar plays and sounds as good as you could ever expect for less than a grand.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE T50E
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
PRS SE A60E
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you’re about to embark on a quest to find a sorted electro-acoustic, this epic new SE model is a great place to start.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE A60E
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Mad Professor Kosmos
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A compact, versatile reverb that has enough unique features to make it well worth considering over mainstream contenders.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mad Professor Kosmos
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Gibson Les Paul Classic 2019
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A heavyweight LP with a raft of usable tones.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Les Paul Classic 2019
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gibson Les Paul Traditional 2019
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A Traditional Les Paul in every sense, and one that's bound to please purists.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Les Paul Traditional 2019
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gibson Les Paul Standard 2019
MusicRadar's verdict:
“An iconic format with a host of contemporary tweaks - including some divisive finishes.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Les Paul Standard 2019
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)