New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (March 2019)

It may only be a couple of months old, but based on the gear that has passed through our review HQ thus far, 2019 is already shaping up to be an absolute belter.

Here, we take a look back at all things guitar-related that was reviewed on the site in the month of February, starting with Fender’s Engager Boost.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“Tightly focused EQ and optional use as a buffer make this one flexible booster.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Fender Engager Boost

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)