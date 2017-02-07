New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (February 2017)
Vintage Viator 12-string by Paul Brett
We may only be just over a month into 2017, but already we've had an absolute treasure trove of gorgeous guitar gear drop into the MusicRadar offices this year.
We’re talking everything from stunning Fender Mustangs to gorgeous 12-string acoustics.
Here's a digested look at all the guitar gear that was reviewed on MusicRadar in January, starting with a Vintage Viator 12-string by Paul Brett.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A near-essential purchase for recording and live work.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vintage Viator 12-string by Paul Brett
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Martin 000-15 Special
MusicRadar's verdict:
“One for the tonehounds, we reckon, and if that's you, just remember it's a time-limited model.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Martin 000-15 Special
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Sonic Research Turbo Tuner ST-300 Mini
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A tiny tuner that delivers in spades.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonic Research Turbo Tuner ST-300 Mini
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
IK Multimedia iRig HD 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With the included software, this is a brilliant entry into using your guitar with digital devices - and a no-brainer for iPhone 7 users.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia iRig HD 2
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Keeley Tone Workstation
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This Workstation offers practicality at a bargain price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Keeley Tone Workstation
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
PRS CE 24 Standard Satin
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A superb guitar that won't break the bank.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS CE 24 Standard Satin
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Prophecysound Systems PI-Phase MK2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The ultimate analogue phaser reborn; cheaper than a vintage unit without the maintenance!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Prophecysound Systems PI-Phase MK2
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Heptode Virtuoso Phase Shifter
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you want a certain early 70s flavour, you'll find it here.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Heptode Virtuoso Phase Shifter
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender American Professional Stratocaster HH Shawbucker
“This superb new Professional model is like a Gibbo in Fender clothing.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Professional Stratocaster HH Shawbucker
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
DigiTech Nautila
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Well-made, full of options and great-sounding. What a combo!”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DigiTech Nautila
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Line 6 Spider V 60
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This tweaked Spider from Line 6 is an absolute triumph.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 Spider V 60
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
PRS 2017 SE Floyd Custom 24
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Great looks, superb playability, rock-solid tuning and a proper padded gigbag. What's not to love?”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS 2017 SE Floyd Custom 24
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
ThorpyFX Warthog
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This really could be the only dirt pedal you'll need.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ThorpyFX Warthog
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Electro-Harmonix Small Stone Nano
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Phasing writ large for those who like an obvious effect.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Small Stone Nano
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender Offset Series Duo-Sonic
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A superb guitar that delivers fantastic playability straight from the box.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Offset Series Duo-Sonic
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fret-King Elise GG MK II
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This is a fine slice of slightly leftfield luthiery and another class act from Fret-King.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Elise GG MK II
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
PRS CE 24 Satin Ltd
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A great guitar at a great price. Who could argue with that?”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS CE 24 Satin Ltd
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender Offset Series Mustang 90
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Superb playability at a reasonable price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Offset Series Mustang 90
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)