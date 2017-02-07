New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (February 2017)

We may only be just over a month into 2017, but already we've had an absolute treasure trove of gorgeous guitar gear drop into the MusicRadar offices this year.

We’re talking everything from stunning Fender Mustangs to gorgeous 12-string acoustics.

Here's a digested look at all the guitar gear that was reviewed on MusicRadar in January, starting with a Vintage Viator 12-string by Paul Brett.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“A near-essential purchase for recording and live work.”

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Vintage Viator 12-string by Paul Brett

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)