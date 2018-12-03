New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (December 2018)
Morley Custom Shop Mini Steve Vai Bad Horsie 2 Wah
Christmas may still be a few weeks away, but the spectacular range of guitar products we've been testing recently has ensured that we're already in good cheer.
This is a time for giving, though, so allow us to share with you a round-up of all the guitar gear that we reviewed in November, starting with the Morley Custom Shop Mini Steve Vai Bad Horsie 2 Wah .
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It’s is a lot of money for a wah, but then it’s a lot of wah for the money...”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gretsch Streamliner G2655TG-P90 Center Block Jr
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Junior feels so comfortable, but there’s still that oddity of the shrunken size that might not appeal to everybody.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Walrus Audio Defcon4
MusicRadar's verdict:
“While there are other EQ and boost pedals that can do a similar job, this one scores by having a well-thought out feature set with the preset amounts of EQ and boost, and the individual switches for them.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender EU Master Design '53 Telecaster
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A superb build. Download the 2018 Custom Guitar Design Guide and get started!”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender EU Master Design '56 Stratocaster
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you can afford it, we’d wager there are few players who wouldn’t choose a guitar at this level.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gretsch Streamliner G2420T-P90 Limited Edition Hollow Body
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This Hollow Body offers any of us on a budget a taste of Gretsch with a bit more oomph.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Sterling By Music Man Valentine JV60
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A versatile set of features and a superb feel earn the Valentine modern classic status.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
MXR EVH 5150 Chorus
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you’re an EVH fan, this pedal is another one to add to the collection.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Mesa/Boogie Fillmore 50-watt 1x12 Combo
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Fillmore 50’s price tag may cause a sharp intake of breath for some, but we think it’s justified. Has Mesa just made your perfect amp?”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
HeadRush FRFR-112
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Sonically, the HeadRush is a quality performer.”
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
PRS S2 Studio
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A classic-sounding and classic-feeling, versatile guitar that any player needing to cover a huge range of styles will lap up. We certainly did.”
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender EU Master Design '69 Stratocaster
MusicRadar's verdict:
“At £4k this is no impulse buy, but the money buys you superb quality.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)