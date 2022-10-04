Cherry Audio warns that there are “dangerous curves ahead” as it teases an “original and sensational synthesizer”

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

It’s coming later this week

Cherry Audio has become one of the most prolific soft synth plugin developers in the industry, releasing both new instruments and emulations at a rate of knots.

Now it’s time to strap in for another “original and sensational” synthesizer, as the company notes that there are “dangerous curves ahead”.

The new synth will be announced on 6 October at 10am PT, but a teaser video has already got people talking. Plenty of people are speculating on what we’ve got to look forward to, with guesses ranging from an FM synth to an additive or wavetable instrument.

We’ll let you know what’s actually being released later this week…

