Nektar's slim new SE61 controller still manages to pack in the features

Nektar has released the latest stablemate to its SE range. This time, the MIDI controller manufacturer brings a much-requested 61-key variant to the fold.

Much like the previous 25- and 49-key versions, the SE61 dispenses with all the pads of the Panorama and Impact series', but despite this, the entry-level range still manages to cram in some extra features.

As with most budget USB MIDI controllers, one of the main features you'll be looking for is DAW control and Nektar's SE range has you covered.

The super-slimline controller is USB bus-powered and features plug-and-play capabilities with basic controls for 12 DAWs including transport functions, with the aid of Nektar DAW Integration.

The SE61 features 61 full-size velocity-sensitive keys with a synth-action, transpose and octave buttons, with a 30mm volume fader.

The SE61 comes bundled with Bitwig8, priced at £84.99/$99.99/€99.99 and is available to buy now. Check out the Nektar website for more info.