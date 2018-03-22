Nektar promises comprehensive hands-off control with its Pacer DAW and MIDI footswitch controller

Pacer is a new footswitch controller from Nektar Technology that works not only with your DAW, but also your MIDI gear. It can even be used with non-MIDI amps, with the four relays being used for switching channels or effects.

“Originally, Pacer was intended to be a DAW controller providing musicians with hands-free control of their computer music setup,” says Nektar Chief Niels Larsen. “Then enthusiasm got the better of us and we couldn’t help adding a host of useful additional control functionality. Now you can also control MIDI preamps or effects as well as switching channels and reverb on non-MIDI amps with the onboard relays. Pacer’s switching power will boost your creativity whether you are recording or playing live.”

With a single button press you can completely reconfigure a setup; recall a preset and Pacer will send up to 16 MIDI messages or execute an action. You also get DAW track and transport control.

Designed for both studio and stage use, Pacer will ship this month priced at $230/£200/€230. Find out more on the Nektar Technology website.

Nektar Pacer features

10 programmable footswitches each with RGB LED

1 preset footswitch

2 row LED display

1 encoder with push switch for programming, navigation and control

24 user configurable presets

2 Read-only presets for DAW track and transport control

Sends up to 16 MIDI messages or relay switches on preset recall

Up to 6 MIDI messages or actions programmable for each control

2 expression pedal sockets

2 TRS jack connectors for up to 4 external footswitches

2 TRS jack connectors for controlling up to 4 switch sockets (FX or channels)

MIDI output (USB MIDI interface/direct MIDI connection)

USB connector for connecting to a computer, USB host or USB power supply (for power only)

PSU socket: DC 9V / 600mA, center negative (PSU not included)

Factory Presets include Line 6 Pod and Helix, Fractal Audio AxeFX, Avid Eleven Rack, Kemper Profiler, Elektron Octatrack Pickup Machine, Electro Harmonix 45000 Looper, MIDI Machine Control, a Relay Preset for non-MIDI amps and more.

Nektar DAW integration for Transport and Track control