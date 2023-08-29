Native Instruments' latest Traktor DJ Controller is 'X1 of a kind'

Native Instruments has launched the third version of its Traktor X1 DJ controller, and it looks like the most significant update yet.

The entirely new layout is the most obvious change, and NI say it'll make the X1 more intuitive and easy to use than ever, with user-definable button color coding, an extra row of buttons, four encoders and OLED displays for key info, with the aim of reducing 'Laptop Face', which sounds like a problem we definitely have.

There are five OLEDs spaced across the controller. meaning you can garner crucial info, like track info, remaining time, FX deployed, plus relevant parameters, without having to peer at your laptop screen.

(Image credit: Native Instruments)

This will also leave you free to admire the all-new coloured lighting under the chassis. The ambient lighting system is fully customisable via NI's Traktor Pro 3 software, which comes bundled with the X1 and can be configured to warn you when, for instance, a track is about to end or is in a loop.

Traktor X1 Mk3 will ship on 23 September, but you can pre-order now for $299/£259.

For more Traktor X1 details and info check out the overview below or head over to Native Instruments.