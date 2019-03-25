Native Instruments and Nils Frahm team up for new Kontakt piano plugin, Noire

Native Instruments has worked with German musician, pianist and composer Nils Frahm, to create a new Kontakt instrument called Noire.

The piano in question, a nine foot Yamaha CFX grand, was handpicked by Nils himself, custom intonated and augmented with a felt damper, then recorded at the Funkhaus by Uli Baronowsky and Galaxy Instruments.

The piano was methodically sampled using a variety of vintage gear, including Neumann mics and preamps in the renowned Saal 3 of the studio complex.

The Kontakt instrument features the new particles engine, which is designed to inspire new ideas by automatically generating new harmonic elements and motion, depending on what you play. The engine incorporates percussive samples of piano strings that are brushed, struck with mallets, and plucked.

Noire is priced at £129 and requires Kontakt 6/Kontakt Player 6 and requires 16GB of space. You can check out more details on the Native Instruments website .