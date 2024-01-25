NAMM 2024: Victory debuts three new guitar amps with The Deputy, MK Clean and MK Overdrive aimed at very different budgets

NAMM 2024: Why bring a new guitar amp to the show when you can debut three? British brand Victory Amplifiers has been busy and now has The Deputy, MK Clean and MK Overdrive to show us. Spoiler: two of these tube amps are just under $5,000 each.

First, let's start with the most accessible; The Deputy is a collaboration between Martin Kidd and Andertons presenter Pete Honore, inspired by the latter's extensive experience with amps in his current work and past as a pro session musician.

"So, after playing tons of amazing amplifiers over the last many years and then taking and adding all the things I thought was needed or was missing, I have had the huge pleasure to collaborate with the wizard Martin Kidd and the amazing guys at Victory Amps," wrote Honore on Instagram revealing the news.

(Image credit: Victory Amplifiers)

The Deputy is a compact 25-watt single-channel tube amp designed to confidently move from 60’s blues clean sounds to late 60’s/early 70’s classic rock. Its three-way voice, bright switch and onboard reverb add extra options for players, with a wooden sleeve offering an extra touch of visual class.





Prices for the UK-built head are £1,349/€1,579/$1,499 with the 112 cabinet priced at £719/€839/$869 and 212 Cabinet retailing for £919/€1,079/$1,129.

(Image credit: Victory Amplifiers)

The MK Clean and MK Ovderive are Victory's premium offerings with the MK standing for Martin Kidd; this time it's personal.

These are a pair of handmade valve amps that represent the best of Martin's craft and knowledge, based on a simple but ambitious mission statement: 'Build the best single channel clean amp & the best multi channel overdriven amp you’ve ever made'. That took four years, even without compromise. No doubt the results are well worth the wait.

But they come at a price: the MK Clean is £4,799 / €5,549 / $4,999 and the MK Overdrive is £4,999/ €5,799 / $5199



If you;re not completely priced out at this point, the MK Series amps are available to order in a number of custom finishes, including a choice of panel colour, handle, corners & a wide selection of genuine leather coverings supplied by Muirhead Scottish Leather. The same company that provides leather to the House of Lords, Rolls Royce, The Orient Express and Aston Martin. Proper posh.



All MK amps will be finished with a check over from Martin himself and his signature before they leave the Victory factory in England.

More info at Victory Amplifiers