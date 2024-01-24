NAMM 2024: "This series isn’t just an evolution in audio processing, it’s a complete reimagining of what a pedal can be" – Gamechanger Audio is bringing modular synthesis to pedals with its MOD Series

NAMM 2024: Gamechanger Audio does not phone it in, it doesn't do traditional and it won't settle for less than stellar ambitions. Now it wants to merge the world of modular synths with its new MOD Series effects pedals and we're very excited.

The key draw here is stompboxes that respond dynamically to your specific playing, and the series launches with stereo Reverb, Delay and Chorus pedals. All three feature a Mod switch alongside a bypass one. When activated this will allow a parameter to respond to your playing – eg the decay time increases on higher notes being played with a hall reverb setting. An effective dynamic for solos or quick fills further up the neck.

You can also do crazier things like activating fluctuating delay in the higher register – as the video above illustrates. But the MOD Series goes much deeper than that, and this is where the modular synth comparisons lie; each pedal has multiple patch bays. The effect parameters and pitch signals can be individually adjusted and routed in the patch bay with cables to create many, many combinations within each pedal and in combination with the other MOD Series pedals.

(Image credit: Gamechanger Audio)

The Delay features Pristine Digital, Warm Tape and Gritty Analog BBD modes to cover the classic bases with its algorithms, while the Reverb does the same with Huge Hal, Vibrant Plate and Twangy Spring.

Chorus combines Deep Flange with what we assume are Boss-inspired Lush Chorus & Vibrato and Grand Ensemble.

(Image credit: Gamechanger Audio)

There's clearly a lot to explore here for experimental players on the hunt for unique sounds and responses, but with the emphasis on how you play to unlock them. We applaud Gamechanger Audio for once again being innovators in the effects field and encouraging creativity.

The MOD Series Chorus, Delay and Reverb are $299/£269 each.

More info at gamechangeraudio.com and you can also order at Andertons and Sweetwater